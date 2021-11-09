Georgia police officer, father of 2, killed after responding to domestic dispute

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — A Georgia police officer died Monday after succumbing to injuries he sustained after being shot last Thursday.

The Henry County Police Department said Officer Paramhans Desai was responding to a domestic dispute at around 6 p.m. that night. The officer tried to arrest the suspect, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, when Jackson shot him.

Desai was critically injured and died Monday night at around 9:55 p.m. while surrounded by his family, according to the HCPD.

The officer leaves behind his wife and two small children.

Per the latest update, Jackson is still on the run. He is described as being 5’8″ tall and weighing around 165 pounds,

Jackson is said to be armed and dangerous. If you know anything about his location, call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), or visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online