Georgia police officer crashes through gate to save driver who went off bridge

ATLANTA (NBC News Channel) — A Georgia police officer sprung into action after a motorist drives off of a bridge.

Officer Jimmy Cenescar was met by witnesses who flagged him down when he responded to a crash in northwest atlanta.

A motorist had driven his car off of a bridge.

In order to get to the driver whose vehicle had plunged nearly 50 feet down an embankment, Cenescar had to get permission to go through a locked gate.

“I knew I had to take action quickly to get that driver out of the vehicle because I knew under that bridge was a train track,” the officer said. “So I notified my supervisor the only way I could ge to the driver is by breaking through a gate.”

After receiving the go-ahead, he repeatedly rammed his vehicle into the gate until it finally breaks on the third attempt.

Once Cenescar got through the gate, he began rendering aid to the driver.

The motorist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition. However, ramming through the gate caused extensive damage to Cenescar’s patrol car.