Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP/WFLA) – A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Earlier Thursday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held an election briefing at the state capitol in Atlanta to discuss why the counting process is taking so long.

He stated there are about 60,000 votes outstanding right now and hoping to come “to a resolution by the end of the day.”

