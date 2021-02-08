LIVE NOW /
Georgia election officials investigate Trump call

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state’s office has opened an investigation into a phone call between Donald Trump and the state’s top elections official.

During the Jan. 2 call, then-President Donald Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he wanted to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that the investigation was opened Monday. Trump had refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally red state that he narrowly lost.

A Trump adviser says there was “nothing improper or untoward” about the call.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

