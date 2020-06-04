George Floyd’s full autopsy reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 in April

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, after he was pinned to the pavement by a police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (WFLA/AP) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released its full autopsy report following the death of George Floyd.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

According to KARE, the medical examiner found Floyd “became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated.”

It also revealed that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. The report noted a nasal swab coronavirus test performed during the autopsy came back as positive for COVID-19. However, the medical examiner noted that likely reflected “persistent” positivity from his “previous infection.” The report also noted Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The 20-page report was released Wednesday evening with the approval of Floyd’s family.

An autopsy commissioned by George Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Prosecutors filed a tougher charge Wednesday against the police officer at the center of the George Floyd case and charged three other officers.

