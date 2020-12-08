Gen. Chuck Yeager, first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97

HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 9: General Chuck Yeager attends a special 20th Anniversary screening and DVD release of “The Right Stuff” at the Egyptian Theatre on June 9, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — General Chuck Yeager, WWII fighter pilot and first person to break the sound barrier has died, He was 97.

His wife Victoria announced his passing on Twitter:

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”