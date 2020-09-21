LIVE NOW /
Atty Gen. Barr, Tim Tebow announce $100M grant to combat human trafficking

National

by: NBC News Channel

ATLANTA (NBC) – Former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow joined Attorney General William Barr in the fight against human trafficking.

Barr and First Daughter Ivanka Trump hosted a discussion on human trafficking in Atlanta today.

Barr announced 100 million dollars in grants to help local and tribal communities in their efforts.

Tebow, joined by his wife Demi-Leigh, said the issue became personal to him, after his father – while preaching overseas – rescued four girls from being sold.

“You know, the reason why we got into this was because eight years ago my dad was preaching in a remote country and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold. And he took out all the money out of his wallet which was $1,250 and he bought those four girls. And then he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and not really sure what to do now.’ and I said, ‘that’s ok dad. we’ve got your back,” Tebow said.

The Tim Tebow foundation works with other organizations around the world to prevent human trafficking and help survivors with their long-term recovery.

