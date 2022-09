LAKE WORTH, Texas (WFLA) — A gator was put “in custody” last week after it was found hissing at a woman withdrawing money at an ATM in Texas.

When Lake Worth police arrived, they found the 3.5-foot gator next to an ATM.

(Lake Worth Police Department)

Officers called the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden who helped subdue the alligator and relocated it to an appropriate habitat nearby.

Officers said no animals or officers were hurt during the incident.