(NBC) – Gas prices have gone up nationally over the last two weeks.
Regular grade gasoline rose about two cents per gallon for an average of $2.24 per gallon.
The lowest price so far this year was on April 24 at $1.98, about 59 cents lower than that time last year.
Due to higher oil prices and higher prices of ethanol since June 26, there has been a slight increase in prices.
The demand for gasoline continues to be down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Gas prices rise as states reopen
- Hallmark Channel releases Christmas-themed wines
- Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Weeki Wachee