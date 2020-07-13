Gas prices rise as states reopen

(NBC) – Gas prices have gone up nationally over the last two weeks.

Regular grade gasoline rose about two cents per gallon for an average of $2.24 per gallon.

The lowest price so far this year was on April 24 at $1.98, about 59 cents lower than that time last year.

Due to higher oil prices and higher prices of ethanol since June 26, there has been a slight increase in prices.

The demand for gasoline continues to be down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

