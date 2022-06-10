TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The national average for a gallon of gasoline is about to hit $5 per gallon. On Friday morning the average was $4.99, according to new data from AAA.

The pain at the pump has been getting more painful by the day with new records frequently being broken. As prices go up, drivers say they’re putting down their keys.

According to AAA, the cost for a gallon of gas has jumped more than $.10 since Monday. The company’s gas tracker, AAA Gas Prices, showed Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Hernando and Highlands Counties as the cheapest local counties to get gas on Friday.

Drivers will pay between $4.80 to $4.82.

The tool shows DeSoto County as the area where motorists will pay the most. $4.85 per gallon.

“I’m retired and I have a limited income,” Local driver, Pat said. “It really squeezes where you can and go and where you can’t go.”

Experts tell 8 On Your Side the rising price of oil and the high demand for gas is what’s causing the increase in cost. They don’t expect prices to decrease during the busy summer travel months.

The added expense is forcing families to adjust travel plans.

“Vacation time is already shot, so, there’s not going to be any of that anymore,” Pat added.

Find fuel-saving tips here: AAA Gas Prices