TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, national gas prices in the United States rose to $3.57 per gallon on average, according to reporting by GasBuddy. Now five months into the invasion, gas prices are averaging $5.01, according to GasBuddy.

In the 108 days from Feb. 25 to June 13, prices of unleaded gasoline have gone up 40%.

“The national average is up 57.1 cents from a month ago and $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago,” according to GasBuddy. “The national average price of diesel has risen 13.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.77 per gallon.”

AAA, another company that tracks gas prices and oil prices daily, reported the cost of a barrel of crude oil has risen above $120. They said it was almost double what the price of a single barrel was in August 2021. The Energy Information Administration announced its expectation that gas and other energy costs will remain elevated through 2023.

“We continue to see historically high energy prices as a result of the economic recovery and the repercussions of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said. “Although we expect the current upward pressure on energy prices to lessen, high energy prices will likely remain prevalent in the United States this year and next.”

EIA reported the Brent crude oil price is likely to average $108 per barrel throughout the second half of 2022, due to “tight global inventories and significant geopolitical uncertainties continue” which have “put upward pressure on crude oil prices despite an increase in production to pre-pandemic levels.”

In Florida, the average price of gas is currently below the national average, at $4.89 per barrel. Still, the prices have risen $0.13 per gallon from a week ago, and $0.43 per gallon from last month, according to AAA’s gas tracker. Nationally, the price increases are higher.

“As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged and is 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago,” AAA reported.

The company reported a new decrease in barrels of oil stocked in the U.S. from the EIA. According to the latest report, total domestic gas stocks decreased by 800,000 barrels, even as driving increases for the summer season, and pushes up general demand for gasoline with it.

The EIA reports high amounts of uncertainty for the future.

“The June Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) is subject to heightened levels of uncertainty resulting from a variety of factors, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the EIA said. Still, the current price forecast shows oil and gasoline prices are expected to lower in 2023.

If the EIA is correct, the expected cost for gasoline in 2023 is #$3.66 per gallon, and $97.24 per oil barrel. However, due to the stated uncertainty, the forecast could change.