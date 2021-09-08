Garbage truck crash reveals undercover marijuana grow operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (NBC) – An accident involving a garbage truck led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow operation in Michigan.

Surveillance video captured the moment the crash into the building happened.

Early Wednesday morning the driver of this garbage truck encountered a car that ran a red light.

The garbage truck swerved, but still hit the vehicle and ran over the median before careening into what was believed to be an unoccupied building.

But police very quickly discovered that this building was anything but unoccupied.

In fact, what investigators found were rows of marijuana plants inside the building. Police are investigating who is behind the grow operation.

No one was injured in the accident.