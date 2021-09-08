Garbage truck crash reveals undercover marijuana grow operation

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (NBC) – An accident involving a garbage truck led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow operation in Michigan.

Surveillance video captured the moment the crash into the building happened.

Early Wednesday morning the driver of this garbage truck encountered a car that ran a red light.

The garbage truck swerved, but still hit the vehicle and ran over the median before careening into what was believed to be an unoccupied building.

But police very quickly discovered that this building was anything but unoccupied.

In fact, what investigators found were rows of marijuana plants inside the building. Police are investigating who is behind the grow operation.

No one was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss