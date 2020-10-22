LIVE NOW /
Gap to close 220 stores by early 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap is moving away from the nation’s malls.

The San Francisco-based brand was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country.

It said Thursday it’s closing 220 stores by early 2024. The parent company is also shuttering 130 Banana Republic stores.

The moves are part of a three-year plan that will see Gap focus on outlets and its e-commerce business.

Gap joins other clothing retailers in trying to reinvent themselves during COVID. The pandemic forced many non-essential stores to temporarily close in the spring and early summer.

