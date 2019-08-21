Game over: Hasbro ditching plastic packaging for toys, games

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The days of struggling to get a toy out of the packaging may be coming to an end.

In an effort to “create a more sustainable future,” Hasbro announced Tuesday it will begin phasing out plastic in its toy and game packaging.

The Rhode Island-based toy manufacturer said it will begin the process in 2020 and hopes to eliminate virtually all plastic in its packaging by the end of 2022, including plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets and blister packs.

Hasbro said it will approach plastic replacements in several ways and will continually explore alternative materials. In some cases, they may not replace the plastic with another material, forgoing packaging altogether. In other cases, they may use paper instead of plastic.

“Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world,” said Brian Goldner, Chairman and CEO, Hasbro. “We have an experienced, cross-functional team in place to manage the complexity of this undertaking and will look to actively engage employees, customers, and partners as we continue to innovate and drive progress as a leader in sustainability.”

The company also has a toy recycling program which enables consumers to send used Hasbro toys and games to a third-party company – TerraCycle – which will recycle them into materials to be used in the construction of play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and other uses.