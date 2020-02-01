Gabrielle Union invites Texas teen who was told to cut dreadlocks to the Oscars

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NBC News) – The Texas student whose high school told him to cut his dreadlocks may not be able to walk at his graduation. But he may stroll down the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Barbers Hill High School student DeAndre Arnold was sent to in-school suspension and told he couldn’t walk during graduation until his dreadlocks are cut short to meet the district’s revised policy, which changed after Christmas break.

His story has drawn national attention and an outpouring of support, including now from actress Gabrielle Union.

Union’s husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, also addressed Arnold in the video, saying he and his wife are “big fans” of the teen.

Wade said Arnold and his mother, Sandy Arnold, would have all expenses paid for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9. Wade also said the Dove company would give Arnold and his mother “the red carpet treatment,” pay for their Oscar tickets and “provide full wardrobe and glam for the big night,” which the soap brand’s representative confirmed.

