Gabby Petito’s parents hope to help other families following their tragedy

Nicole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks alongside, from left, Tara Petito, stepmother, Jim Schmidt, stepfather, and Joseph Petito, father, during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents believe they will get justice for their daughter.

“I just hope people are inspired by her, it’s hard to put into words, but it means a lot to me that she’s touched so many lives already,” Nicole Schmidt said.

FBI agents are determined to find her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who vanished two weeks ago.

Gabby’s parents spoke in New York Tuesday with their attorney Richard Stafford.

“The Laundrie’s did not help us find Gabby, they’re sure as not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford said. “For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself into the FBI or nearest law enforcement agency.”

“The parents are 100% happy with the FBI, they’ve been with us every step of the way and we know they will bring justice for Gabby,” Stafford said.

There wasn’t a large law enforcement presence at the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, where crews have focused their search. Just a day ago, the Laundrie’s attorney said Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is.

Gabby’s parents say they’re thankful for the outpouring of love, and that social media helped bring their daughter home. Moving forward, they hope something positive comes from their heartbreak.

“We can’t let her name be taken in vain, we need positive stuff, so anything we can do to help people is what we want to do,” Joe Petito said.

During the news conference, the family also provided more details on the Gabby Petito foundation they launched in their daughter’s honor.

“We’re hoping through our tragedy of losing Gabby, that in the future, some good can come out of it, that we can help other people that may be in a similar situation,” Jim Schmidt said. “We’re just hopeful we’re able to help people in the future.”