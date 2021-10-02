Gabby Petito’s parents join Twitter to call for justice: ‘Mama bear is getting angry’

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Less than a week after the funeral for her daughter, Gabby Petito‘s mother has sent out her very first tweet saying, “turn yourself in.”

8 On Your Side has confirmed the new Twitter account of Nichole Schmidt, who is using the platform and her first tweet to vent some frustration.

“Mama bear is getting angry!” tweeted Schmidt on Saturday. “Turn yourself in!” she added with an expletive emoji as well as the hashtags #justiceforgabby and #americasdaughter.

Schmidt tagged Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, who also announced Nichole’s new Twitter account via a tweet.

He has used the social media platform ever since his daughter’s disappearance to plead for help and share the love he has for her with the world.

Schmidt confirmed to WFLA the account is hers and added that the frustration in the tweet is not aimed at law enforcement.

Soon after Nichole Schmidt created an account, so did Gabby’s step-father, Jim Schmidt, and step-mother, Tara Petito.

Gabby I will love you to the moon and back always and forever ❤️❤️❤️ #gabbypetito #justiceforgabby pic.twitter.com/M8JDXGyJhu — Tara Petito (@TaraPetito) October 2, 2021

The FBI continues to investigate Gabby Petito’s death as a homicide. Her body was found on Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park. Authorities are still waiting for a full autopsy report to determine her true cause of death.

The sole person of interest in Gabby’s death, her fiance Brian Laundrie, remains missing and the focus of a search that has spanned nearly a month.

Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17 by his parents, just six days after Gabby’s family reported her missing.

The North Port Police Department and FBI continues to search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23. The warrant came after a federal grand jury indicted Laundrie for his activities following Gabby Petito’s death.

Now, Petito’s family continues to hope for answers as they process the loss of their daughter.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips about Petito’s disappearance. Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).