TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Gabby Petito is scheduled to make an announcement from Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 8 confirmed the announcement will be made at 12:30 p.m. ET outside the Utah Law and Justice Center.

The Petito family previously filed a notice of intent to sue the Moab City Police Department for its handling of an encounter between their daughter, Gabby, and her then-fiancé, Brian Laundrie while the two were traveling in Utah in August 2021.

The couple was pulled over on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah by officers Eric Pratt and Scott Robbins about one month before Petito’s body was found in the Grand Teton National Park.

Documents indicated she was strangled roughly two weeks after the traffic stop.

Attorneys for the Petito family alleged Gabby would have still been alive had the officers properly handled the domestic violence situation. A notice of intent is the first step in a lawsuit, but the lawsuit has not been filed, the report added.

