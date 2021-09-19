Gabby Petito’s family ‘forever grateful’ for work of law enforcement, search teams, family attorney says

*The related video above is when FBI officials announced the remains found match the description of Gabby Petito.*

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Just hours after the FBI contacted the family of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito about a body found in Wyoming during their search, an attorney for the missing woman’s mother thanked the FBI and police.

FBI officials say the body found near Grand Teton National Park is “consistent with the description” of the missing 22-year-old. However, a “full forensic identification” still needs to be done in order to 100% confirm it is Petitio and to determine the cause of death.

“Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents,” the statement from the law office of Richard B. Stafford said. “The family and I will be forever grateful.”

Stafford asked for privacy for Petito’s family.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, described her daughter as “the type of person that was free.”

“She went and did where the day took her,” Schmidt said.

Petito, originally from Long Island, left for a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie in July. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park, authorities said.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in North Port.

An attorney representing his family called Sunday’s news heartbreaking.

“The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,” the attorney said.