Funeral service held for children killed in daycare fire

ERIE, PA. (CNN) – Hundreds of people attended the funeral service for four of the five children killed in a daycare fire Aug. 11 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The siblings were aged 8, 6, 4 and 9-months.

The funeral for the fifth child killed in the fire, who was the child of the owner, takes place Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the fire chief said inspectors are focusing on an extension cord as the cause of the blaze. The chief said the house apparently did not have enough smoke detectors, with fire investigators finding only one in the house, which was in the attic.

State regulations indicate there should have been one on each floor or the two-story house.

Officials say the home wasn’t inspected by state or local authorities for smoke detectors because of loopholes in regulations.