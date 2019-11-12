Funeral being held for Ohio officer Jorge Del Rio

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Large numbers of law enforcement peers and other mourners are expected in the Dayton area Tuesday for services for Dayton officer Jorge Del Rio. A funeral at the University of Dayton Arena will be followed by the procession to Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel.

The 55-year-old detective died Thursday, three days after being shot while working with a drug taskforce. He was a 30-year police veteran.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says the task force recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons. Three men charged in Del Rio’s death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.

