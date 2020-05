(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Frontier Airlines has announced a new program aimed at passengers’ “well-being and comfort.”

Part of the program offers a seat with a confirmed empty middle seat, for anyone who wants more room.

A “more room seat” starts at $39.

The program runs May 8 through the end of August, but could be extended.

The airline announced that all passengers and crew are required to have their faces covered.