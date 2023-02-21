TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier rolled out a new family seating Tuesday to allow adults to sit with their children at no cost.

Frontier said at least one adult will be automatically seated with their child as long as the child is under 14. The airline said it will automatically assign seats based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens.

“We recognize the importance of seating children next to an adult with whom they are traveling,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Since last October, we have been doubling down on our efforts and further enhancing our system for ensuring a parent is seated with any children under the age of 14 in their family group. The system is working well and we are receiving positive feedback.”

On Monday, United Airlines announced a similar policy, allowing children under 12 years old to sit next to an adult in their party for free.

The change comes after President Joe Biden called out the airline industry in his State of the Union address earlier this month. Biden said airlines were saddling families with unnecessary fees to sit together and pledged to ban the practice.