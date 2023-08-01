TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a frequent traveler, you might be interested in Frontier Airlines’ new “all you can fly” monthly pass.

Frontier’s new The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass is currently on sale for $149 a month. A $99 enrollment fee is usually added to the price, however, the airline is waiving it.

Travelers can visit more than 85 U.S. and international U.S. destinations.

The pass lets travelers book their flight the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before departure for international travel.

Passengers will pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes and fees for their flight. The flights do not include any add-ons, like bags or seat upgrades.

Flights must be booked on Frontier’s website and are subject to blackout periods.

To learn more about the pass, visit Frontier’s website.