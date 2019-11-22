Frontier Airlines email causes Thanksgiving travel scare

(CNN) – Whoops! That’s what Frontier is saying after an email was sent notifying passengers that their flights were canceled.

On Thursday, travelers say they were sent an email saying, “There has been a change to your upcoming flight.”

The wording suggested a flight cancelation. The message directed travelers to call Frontier’s “Rebooking Hotline” to speak with an agent.

Customers immediately started calling the customer service number, but some said they got no answer.

The airline eventually sent a tweet apologizing, saying the incident was a technical problem and the email was sent in error.

Yesterday, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight was cancelled. This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) November 22, 2019

Frontier urged customers to check for confirmation of their flight online.

