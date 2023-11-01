TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – As fans across the world mourn the loss of actor Matthew Perry who died Saturday, those who visit one part of Taylor are reminded of his work every time they look at a street sign.

Street names in the northwest Taylor neighborhood reference familiar characters and moments from the 1990s television show “Friends”. Perry starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom.

Names like Pivot Street, Yemen Road, Janice Road, Marcel Court, Onna Street, Break Avenue and Gunther Way.

“I was walking and suddenly realized the names of the streets were named after Friends,” said Laura Hovan Oehler. “I put it together with Onna. O, N, N, A, I thought that was strange. Onna Break, Janice. So yeah I did finally put it together.”

If you’re a “Friends” fan, then you remember the pivot scene, when Ross asks for help moving a sofa upstairs. When Ross, Rachel and Chandler start attempting to turn up the stairs, Ross starts yelling pivot multiple times before they all give up and put the sofa down.

“They kept saying pivot pivot pivot, you know,” said Michael Lucas. “When I realized we have a street named pivot, every time I get on pivot I think of that scene.”