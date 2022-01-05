Friends in knead: Bread truck gives loaves to stranded drivers in I-95 jam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Maryland couple was nearly driven to the breaking point when they were trapped for nearly 21 hours in a Virginia traffic jam, frustrated, tired and hungry.

That’s when Casey Noe spotted a bread truck stopped among the hundreds of other vehicles on Interstate 95 south of the nation’s capital.

“Many of the people stuck out here had small children, were elderly, had pets in the car, and hadn’t eaten in almost a whole day,” Noe said in a Facebook post that now has over 30,000 likes.

Fed up, Noe called the bread maker, Schmidt Baking Company, and begged them to open their truck.

“We didn’t think it would actually work, but less than 20 minutes later we got an incredible surprise,” Noe said.

They received a call from the owner of Schmidt Baking Company, Chuck Paterakis, who personally asked the driver to hand out bread.

Noe said the driver, with help from several others, opened the back of the truck and passed out bread to more than 50 cars.

“This was one of the kindest moments I have ever witnessed,” Noe said in her post. “Thank you Schmidt.”