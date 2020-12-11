‘Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dead at 62

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Tommy “Tiny” Lister, known for his intimidating role as “Deebo” in “Friday”, has died, according to TMZ.

He was 62.

TMZ reports that law enforcement got a call to the actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 p.m. where they found an unconscious man.

His official cause of death has not been released.

Lister has been bullying the TV screens since the early 1990’s.

He played the neighborhood bully “Deebo” in “Friday” and the film’s sequel, “Next Friday”.

His film roles included playing a prisoner in “The Dark Knight”, “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and “The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence)”.

Lister was also featured in “The Fifth Element” as the Galactic President. He appeared in the Adam Sandler film “Little Nicky” as Nicky’s older brother Cassius.