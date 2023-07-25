(WFLA) — You’ve topped hot dogs and hamburgers with mustard – but what about candy?

In honor of the upcoming National Mustard Day, French’s has announced a limited release of mustard-flavored Skittles candies.

On Tuesday, French’s parent company, McCormick & Company, announced a limited-time collaboration with Mars’ Skittles candy brand. Mustard Skittles are the latest in a line of annual French’s campaigns, aiming to create social media buzz around potentially nauseating confectionary combinations, like mustard-glazed donuts and mustard-flavored ice cream.

“Few partnerships make sense. This one truly does not, which means it absolutely does,” the Mustard Skittles website states.

The candy is a “first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day,” Marks Marketing Director Ro Cheng said.

Consumers can enter to win their own pack of Mustard Skittles on the campaign’s website. If you must get your hands on the tangy treat, you’re in luck – the “Mustard Mobile” is hitting the road next week.

(Courtesy: French’s)

Here is where you can score some Mustard Skittles of your own:

Atlanta

July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ponce City Market (675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344)

Washington D.C.

Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Center (825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001)

New York City

Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hudson River Park (555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036)

Mustard fans will get the chance to try the new Skittles and win some swag, according to the Mustard Skittles website.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French’s and Skittles fans alike,” Valda Coryat, North America VP of Marketing for McCormick & Company, said.

You can read more about Mustard Skittles and enter to win some tangy treats of your own on the Mustard Skittles website.