Free grocery delivery service offered to Boulder community in wake of shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC) – Many in the Boulder, Colorado community are still trying to come to terms with this week’s shooting tragedy at a local grocery store.

So understandably, some people don’t feel comfortable going inside a store right now to get what they need.

One group in Boulder is trying to help people out with that problem.

The Boulder Valley Mutual Aid is lending a hand through what they are calling the “Boulder Grocery Project”.

People in Boulder can fill out a form and request the groceries they’d like to have delivered instead of having to go out to get them and the service is free.

Organizers are using community volunteers to deliver the groceries and they say they have more than enough people offering to help where it’s needed.

“What we’re really trying to get out there is that these resources are here and people shouldn’t be afraid to ask for them. We have so many volunteers available, like more than are needed so if there are folks out there that need that support for any reason there is no judgment,” Boulder Valley Mutual Aid founder Izzy Ford said.

Although the project started as a result of Monday’s tragedy, the Boulder Valley Mutual Aid is working on keeping it going in the future.