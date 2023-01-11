In this, Tuesday, May 19, 2015 aerial photo, Fort Jefferson on Garden Key is shown in Dry Tortugas National Park, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to explore the great outdoors? Now its even easier with free admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., all national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as the first fee free day of the year.

The park service said It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.

Other entrance fee–free dates in 2023 inculde:

To find a national park near you, visit FindYourPark.com and learn new ways to experience them.

Those interested in visiting a national park in Florida can choose from the following options: