TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to explore the great outdoors? Now its even easier with free admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., all national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as the first fee free day of the year.
The park service said It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.
Other entrance fee–free dates in 2023 inculde:
- April 22: First day of National Park Week
- Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
To find a national park near you, visit FindYourPark.com and learn new ways to experience them.
Those interested in visiting a national park in Florida can choose from the following options:
- Big Cypress National Preserve
- Biscayne National Park
- Canaveral National Seashore
- Castillo de San Marcos
- De Soto National Memorial
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- Everglades National Park
- Fort Caroline National Memorial
- Fort Matanzas National Monument