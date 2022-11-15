MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Frankie Grande was robbed in Manhattan on Wednesday, police confirmed Tuesday.

Grande, Ariana Grande’s 39-year-old brother, was hit in the back of the head on Eighth Avenue between 43rd and 44th Street, officials said. The muggers took a Louis Vuitton bag, an iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses and a wallet.

Police arrested two teens: 13 and 17, according to the NYPD. Police have not publicly identified the teens because of their age.

They had an imitation pistol and razor blade with them, but they didn’t use them during the robbery.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” Grande posted on Instagram stories on Tuesday. “I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shrinking bright and stay safe out there.”