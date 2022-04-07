City health officials said the female fox was euthanized, and that its kits were captured.

WASHINGTON — A fox that bit a congressman and at least eight other people near the U.S. Capitol was euthanized and found to have rabies, city health officials said Wednesday.

“The DC Public Health lab has confirmed the fox that was captured yesterday tested positive for the rabies virus. DC Health is contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox,” the department said in a statement.

The health department said earlier in the day that the female fox was “responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill” and was “humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done.”

The test came back positive Wednesday evening.

