Fox News is mourning the loss of two of its employees who died near Christmas.

Adam Petlin, the director of Chicago bureau operations, died Dec. 23 at the age of 58 after a long illness. The news organization said he was “a Fox News original” and began his tenure in August 1996 as one of the first field photographers hired by the company.

“He was a natural leader and was quickly promoted to supervisor, setting the standard for all major interviews and events,” Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement released within the company.

“Adam led the first Fox camera crew on scene in downtown Manhattan on September 11th and captured the devastation that immediately unfolded that day, delivering the very news that changed the world to millions of viewers.”

Petlin had a career that took him across the country and around the world, including Antarctica and the South Pole, according to Scott. He was highly regarded by fellow employees who worked with him over the past 27 years, Scott’s statement said.

Petlin is survived by his wife Lauren, whom he met in Fox’s New York offices, his 18-year-old daughter Ava and 14-year-old son Luca.

Fox News Audio’s Matt Napolitano died Dec. 23 at the age of 33 after a short illness, the company said.

“Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Scott said in a separate statement.

Napolitano began his career as a writer for Fox’s SiriusXM news channel, FOX News Headlines 24/7, in 2015. The company said he “quickly demonstrated his writing, producing and on-air skills.”

He later became a sports reporter and an update anchor and reporter for Fox News Audio. He appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto Coast to Coast” and worked with the Fox News Edge news service, Scott said.

Napolitano also appeared on “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” He is survived by his husband Ricky, whom he married in May.

The company said its employee assistance program is available for grief counseling, including throughout the holidays. Fox said they will share arrangements and additional information with employees as they receive it.

“Hug your loved ones with extra gratitude this holiday season and beyond,” Scott’s statement said.