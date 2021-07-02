Four children shot in Virginia, 7-year-old shot in the stomach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk, Virginia are investigating a shooting of four children that took place Friday afternoon.

Police say the victims range between ages 6 to 16. One of the victims, a 7-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery – according to her uncle.

#Update The total number of victims is 4. https://t.co/nnrvhzCjGF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2021

Family members told WAVY’s Jon Dowding that two other victims are also in surgery. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw. Another boy, a 14-year-old, was shot in the hand.

Police have not said how the shooting occurred. Police have identified a suspect and hope to have that person in custody soon.