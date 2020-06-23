‘Foul play’ involved in disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, authorities say

FORT HOOD, Texas (Nexstar) – During a press conference in front of the Fort Hood main gate, Rep. Sylvia Garcia said investigators say military investigators believe ‘foul play’ is involved in the disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

Rep. Garcia said investigators would not expand on what ‘foul play’ meant.

On Monday, members of Equusearch searched along the Leon River in Bell County for Guillen.

Their search started Sunday, and they say they have a ‘good reason’ to be in the area.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation, and The Texas Game Wardens also took part in the search near FM 436 and North Hartrick Loop.

Guillen has been missing since April 22.