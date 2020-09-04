Fort Hood soldier dies after physical training

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWKT/WFLA) — Officials at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas say a private died this week, days after he collapsed following physical training.

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, officials say. The 25-year-old had collapsed on Aug. 28.

Chee was from Pinehill, New Mexico and joined the U.S. Army in February 2020 as a Tank Crewman.

Chee was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry division in July.

Officials at Fort Hood say Chee’s family was by his side when he died at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation.

His death comes amid a leadership change at Fort Hood and as lawmakers call for an investigation.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar recently said at least 15 soldiers started at the central Texas Army base have disappeared or died.

“There is something wrong at Fort Hood,” Rep. Cuellar (D-TX) said. “I can understand harm out there on the battlefield, but when they are back home in a Texas city or somewhere else – it’s a problem.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) also sent a letter to Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan D. McCarthy saying, “it is clear that changes must be made to Fort Hood in order to better safeguard the soldiers stationed there.”

A press release sent out from the base earlier this week announced a change in leadership. Army officials said it was a “previously-scheduled” change.

Earlier this year, Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia met with Secretary McCarthy to ask for an independent and thorough investigation into the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April. Her remains were found near a river in Texas in July. Guillen’s family had said she was being sexually harassed.

Late last month, another soldier went missing from Fort Hood – 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who an Army official said had transferred units after reporting sexual abuse. A body believed to be Fernandes was found a week after he went missing.

