(WFLA) — A woman who was once homeless got her fortunes turned around completely after winning $5 million from the California Lottery.

Back in 2017, Lucia Forseth had no home, but she managed to escape homelessness a few years later.

However, on May 3, the California Lottery announced that Forseth had gotten even more fortunate by becoming one of the state’s new multimillionaires.

She got a $5 million ticket from a Walmart in Pittsburg, California, while getting an oil change.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth said. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

With her newfound fortune, Forseth said she will invest her money and buy a new house.

“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” she said. “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to

someone like me.”\