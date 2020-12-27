Jon Huber, pro wrestling’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41

TAMPA (WFLA) – The pro wrestling community is mourning the loss of former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler Brodie Lee.

According to Lee’s wife on Instagram, Amanda Huber said her husband passed away due to “a hard-fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.”

AEW announced his passing with the following statement:

The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and trascended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.

Lee won the TNT Championship in AEW and was an Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion in WWE.