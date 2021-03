(NBC) – Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, welcomed their first grandchild this week.

Former second lady Karen Pence posted several photos to her Twitter account Saturday.

The baby girl, named Avery Grace Pence, is the daughter to their son Michael and his wife Sarah.

So excited to announce the arrival of our first grandchild Avery Grace Pence born this week to our Amazing Daughter-in-Law Sarah and our son Michael! We Praise God that little Avery, her Mommy and Daddy are all doing just great! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UuZxEVa5yx — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) March 13, 2021

Mrs. Pence tweeted that mom, dad and baby are all doing great.

Michael, a Marine Corps officer, is the eldest of the three Pence children.