Former United Airlines flight attendant accused of stealing dead child’s identity

National

by: NBC News

Posted:

FILE – In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

A Brazilian man is accused of stealing the identity of a dead American child in order to obtain a U.S. passport and become a flight attendant for United Airlines, according to federal investigators.

The man, Ricardo Cesar Guedes, 49, falsely assumed the identity of William Ericson Ladd, an Atlanta boy who died in an August 1979 car crash in Washington state at 4 years old, a criminal complaint says.

While using Ladd’s name, Guedes obtained a U.S. passport, got married, and purchased a home mortgage, according to the complaint. He allegedly listed his occupation as a flight attendant for United Airlines.

