Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, placed on federal hold

This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities, but it’s unclear what charges he may face. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, from the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” is behind bars in Arkansas and has been placed on a federal hold.

U.S. Marshals arrested the 33-year-old on Thursday.

It’s not yet clear why Duggar is in custody. The arrest report only states, “hold for other department,” and no bond is listed.

Duggar will go before a judge Friday, according to the U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge’s Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas.

Duggar was on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until 2015 when the show was pulled from the network over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Last year, Duggar lost a real estate lawsuit over a fraudulent deal.

Federal agents went to Wholesale Motorcars in Springdale, Arkansas on Nov. 20, 2019. As of 2019, the location had Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he was not listed as the property owner, according to the Washington County Collector’s Office.

Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Bryan Cox confirmed at the time that there was an ongoing investigation at the location but wouldn’t go into specific details.