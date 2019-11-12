Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized again

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital on Monday evening.
The former President was admitted to Emory University Hospital “for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.” according to a statement provided by the Carter Center.
Carter who recently turned 95 in October fractured his pelvis in a fall at his home.
The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.