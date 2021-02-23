Former President Donald Trump sends well wishes to Tiger Woods

Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Tiger Woods during a ribbon cutting for the new Tiger Woods Villa at the Trump National Doral golf course, Wednesday, March 5, 2014 in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump is sending well wishes to Tiger Woods following a car accident that left the legendary golfer seriously injured.

Woods was injured in a car crash on Tuesday morning and is currently in surgery as following injures t both of his legs. LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

The 45th president, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last month, shared a statement through his spokesman, calling Woods a “true champion.”

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

President Donald Trump presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor in 2019.

Woods broke golf records on his way to winning 15 major championships. He also broke down racial barriers in the sport.

“An extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance,” said President Trump. “Tiger introduced countless new people to the sport of golf from every background and every walk of life.”