FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Devon Wylie, a former Fresno State wide receiver, has died at the age of 35.

One of his family members shared the news of his passing in a social media post on Monday.

Devon Wylie was a fourth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and an all-American punt returner for the Bulldogs in 2011. In his Fresno State career, from 2007-2011, he returned 41 punts for an average of 13.5 yards.

He also played wide receiver, and he caught 98 passes for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a Bulldog.

In the NFL, Devon Wylie played for the Chiefs (2012) and the Titans (2013). He was also on several teams’ practice squads. He had six catches for 53 yards and 315 return yards in his NFL career.