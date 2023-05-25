(WFLA) — A former US Navy SEAL faces at least 15 years behind bars after he was found guilty of producing child sexual abuse material at his home in California.

On May 19, a federal jury convicted 50-year-old Robert Stella of three counts of producing child pornography. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

Following a tip, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed that Stella had frequented a site on the dark web featuring child sexual abuse material. They also confirmed he had collections of sexual abuse material on a computer and two external hard drives in his home.

Agents also uncovered hidden cameras Stella had placed around his home to film minor victims as they undressed to shower and use the bathroom. A review of the footage revealed 17 videos and over 100 screenshots believed to have come from the hidden cameras.

Stella pleaded guilty to access with intent to view child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography — each carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

After a four-day trial, a federal jury convicted Stella of the three counts of production of child pornography. A sentencing hearing on all six counts was scheduled for Aug. 24.

Stella remains in custody.

The U.S. Navy did not immediately respond to News Channel 8’s request for comment.