(The Hill) — A Marine pleaded guilty to firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Orange County, California, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Chance Brannon, who is from San Juan Capistrano, California, was an active-duty Marine when he firebombed the clinic in March 2022, according to the press release. The 24-year-old also admitted to planning other attacks, including ones at an LGBTQ pride night celebration at Dodger Stadium and another Planned Parenthood clinic.

“This defendant exemplifies the insidious danger posed by domestic extremism,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in the release. “The defendant, who was a member of the U.S. military, admitted not only to attacking a Planned Parenthood facility but also to planning for attacks on the power grid and a pride celebration at Dodger Stadium. We must never waver in our commitment to protect the American people from violent extremist ideology.”

Brannon pleaded guilty to four counts: conspiracy, malicious destruction of property by fire and explosives, possession of an unregistered destructive device and intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility, according to the release. He has been in custody for around six months.

“Extremist violence fueled by an insular hatred intended to intimidate law abiding Americans will not be tolerated,” Don Alway, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles FBI office, said in the release. “It is crucial that individuals who seek reproductive health services be able to obtain them in an environment that is free from interference, intimidation, and fear. Together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the FBI is committed to defending the American people against such acts of cruelty.”