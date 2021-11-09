Former Louisiana sheriff Jack Strain found guilty of child sex crimes

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Former Louisiana sheriff Jack Strain has been found guilty of 8 sexual abuse charges that include aggravated rape, incest, and molestation on children.

Strain faces a mandatory life sentence, New Orleans-area news outlets reported. The allegations included crimes that took place before and during his time as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff, a job he held for five terms before losing reelection in 2015.

Strain, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges in a 16-count federal indictment accusing him of using his authority as sheriff to try to steer profits from a $1 million work-release contract to himself, his family and friends.

The jury began deliberating around 2 p.m. Monday following nearly two weeks of testimonies, including from Strain’s wife, a federal investigator, and the counselor of an alleged victim.

Strain could face up to life in prison without parole. His sentencing date is scheduled for January 18, 2022.