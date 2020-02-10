Former Jacksonville Jaguars player wins Oscar for animated short film

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Matthew A. Cherry

This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows Matthew A. Cherry during a portrait session at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles. Cherry is nominated for an Oscar for his animated short “Hair Love.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – This year’s academy award winner for Best Animated Short Film has a Florida tie behind it.

“Hair Love” is about a father struggling to style the hair of his African-American daughter for the first time.

Matthew Cherry wrote and directed the film, helping produce it alongside Karen Rupert Toliver.

Cherry signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2004 NFL Draft and is the second former athlete to win an Academy Award. The first since Kobe Bryant back in 2018.

Cherry says real-life videos of dads and daughters inspired him.

“Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation,” Cherry said during his acceptance speech. “We wanted to normalize black hair. There’s a very important issue that’s out there, the CROWN Act, and if we can’t help to get this passed in all 50 states it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s who’s our special guest tonight.”

Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and his mother, Sandy, were invited to attend the Oscars as the guests of Cherry and Rupert Toliver

Cherry’s team funded the film with a Kickstarter campaign.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts"

Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics"

Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss