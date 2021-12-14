Former ‘General Hospital’ star Ingo Rademacher sues ABC over vaccine mandate

A soap opera actor, who was fired for not following a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, filed a lawsuit Monday against ABC.

Ingo Rademacher, who played the character Jasper “Jax” Jacks, was forced to leave General Hospital last month after 25 years on the soap opera.

ABC fired the actor because he refused to comply with the production’s vaccine mandate for actors and crew.

Rademacher argued he was entitled to a religious exemption, but his contract was terminated after an interview with HR.

The actor is now suing ABC, claiming the network’s actions constitute religious discrimination and violate his rights. ABC has not commented on the lawsuit.

The network also fired actor Steve Burton from the show for violating the mandate.